The New York Yankees added veteran depth Wednesday night, agreeing to a contract with Randal Grichuk to address a clear offseason priority. The signing provides the club with another right-handed bat as competition during spring training intensifies in Tampa.

Grichuk, a 34-year-old outfielder and 12-year veteran, agreed to a minor league deal that includes a non-roster invite to major league camp. The Yankees will give him the opportunity to compete for a roster spot after openly seeking right-handed help to balance a left-handed-leaning lineup.

The New York Post Sports' Jon Heyman confirmed the move on X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing the update as roster battles continue to take shape in the Sunshine State.

“Randal Grichuk to Yankees”

The post signaled more than a routine depth addition. The veteran’s right-handed power profile aligns with a clear organizational need. The Yankees constructed a lineup heavy on left-handed hitters and prioritized adding a proven right-handed platoon option capable of producing against left-handed pitching.

Grichuk slashed .228/.273/.401 with 27 RBI and 35 runs across 293 plate appearances in 2025 between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals. While those numbers reflect a downturn, he has consistently produced against left-handed pitching over the course of his career, posting strong splits in recent seasons. The Yankees view his case as a low-risk free agent addition with clear upside.

Spring training competition now sharpens around the fourth outfielder role. Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Trent Grisham project as primary options, leaving room for a right-handed complement off the bench. The arrival of Grichuk increases pressure on internal candidates vying for reserve spots.

His experience and power potential offer insurance if injuries arise or early-season production falls short of expectations.

For the Pinstripes, the move represents a calculated adjustment rather than a sweeping overhaul following last year’s ALDS exit. The Yankees continue to seek matchup advantages and incremental upgrades. If Grichuk proves he can still deliver impact against left-handed pitching, this minor league deal could quietly influence the Opening Day roster.