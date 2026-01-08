The Atlanta Braves continued reshaping their roster Thursday, making a pair of calculated moves tied to pitching depth and 40-man flexibility. The Braves claimed a left-handed arm off waivers while opening a roster spot, signaling a low-risk approach to reinforcing organizational depth ahead of spring training.

Atlanta claimed pitcher Ken Waldichuk from the Athletics, adding another controllable arm to their pitching inventory. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta designated infielder Vidal Brujan for assignment, a move that streamlined positional redundancy as the roster takes shape. Together, the transactions reflect how the front office continues balancing upside with flexibility.

Intrigue around Waldichuk centers on his past potential and recent injury history. The left-hander was originally drafted by the New York Yankees before being moved in a high-profile trade and later undergoing Tommy John surgery. He missed the entire 2024 season and saw limited action in 2025, making this a depth-focused claim rather than an immediate solution for the rotation.

Braves pitching acquisitions typically follow a consistent approach—focusing on controllable pitchers who can be assessed without requiring a long-term investment. Waldichuk is slated to join spring training and vie for a roster spot, though Triple-A Gwinnett appears to be the probable destination as he works on regaining strength and stability.

Brujan’s exit highlights a roster fit issue more than a performance-related one. He had difficulty locking down a steady role and encountered greater competition after recent signings. Given the similarity of his skill set to other utility players, the Braves chose to free up space while fine-tuning the roster.

Moves like this reflect the organization’s focus on depth, flexibility, and health, using waivers and short-term evaluations to uncover value while preserving its core.

As spring training approaches, Atlanta will continue fine-tuning the back end of the roster. Waldichuk offers a fresh evaluation opportunity, while Brujan’s exit creates flexibility for future additions—incremental decisions that often shape a club’s readiness once the season begins.