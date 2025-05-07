Not only has the 2024-25 NHL season come to an end in extremely disappointing fashion for the St. Louis Blues, but it also appears as though the career of Blues defenseman Torey Krug may be over.

Krug missed the entire 2024-25 NHL season after undergoing ankle surgery in September, and now general manager Bill Armstrong has delivered the somber news that Krug's playing days could very well be behind him, via NHL.com.

“I'm not expecting him to play again,” Armstrong said Tuesday. “Now, he's hoping that I'm wrong, I'm hoping that I'm wrong and he's pushing, but the surgery that he had, it was very, very invasive.”

Krug's surgery was stemming from a bone fracture that he suffered during his days with the Boston Bruins, with whom he signed as an undrafted free-agent after playing collegiate hockey at Michigan State University.

He would play seven full seasons for the Bruins, which included an appearance in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final against the Blues, who ultimately emerged victorious in seven games. Krug then signed a seven-year, $45.5 million contract with the Blues as an unrestricted free agent in October 2020.

Torey Krug hinted at knowing his career was in danger in September

Krug, who hasn't played since April 10 of 2024, seemed to recognize that his career could be in danger in September before the rest of the Blues gathered for Training Camp.

“Thirty-three years old and when you miss a whole year of hockey, obviously those things cross your mind,” he said at the time. “I don't want to look too far ahead, but those are things you definitely think about.

“I've always wanted to see my kids watch me play and see how hard I work. I don't think, regardless of what you're doing, they're going to see, even if it's away from the rink, how hard I work, being a parent, working on the house, doing stuff in the yard, they're going to see that. I just think it's in your DNA. It's tough, but the mental side of it's just going to be just as tough as the physical side.”

If Krug's career ultimately does come to an end without winning the Stanley Cup, he admitted that it would be disappointing but that he also wouldn't trade away the memories he's accumulated over the years.

“You want to win a Stanley Cup,” Krug said. “I've had a chance to compete for … I went to two Finals, and you make the playoffs so many times and you understand what comes with the job, all the injuries. There's other things that obviously come into play that I can make a living for a family and set up your kids. You don't want to trade that. A lot of great memories for sure.”

Krug has scored 89 goals with 394 assists in 778 career NHL games with the Bruins and Blues.