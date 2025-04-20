The St. Louis Blues controlled Game 1 against the Winnipeg Jets until they rallied for a third-period comeback. The Blues owned a 3-2 lead with over ten minutes remaining in the first period when Alex Iafallo scored the tying goal. Overtime was on the horizon until Kyle Connor scored the go-ahead goal with a little over a minute remaining. Needless to say, head coach Jim Montgomery wasn't happy with his team's effort.

“We are going to grow and get better from this. That's what we have to do. If we want to make it a series, we're going to have to get better,” Montgomery said via Jeremy Rutherford. “We're going to have to control our emotions better. We're going to have to win more battles. I didn't think we managed the game very well in the third period. Penalties. Puck management. A little bit of our emotions.”

Montgomery understands that a team doesn't lose a series after Game 1. However, parts of the Blues' execution concern Montgomery as he tries to lead a young team into battle against an experienced group.

“It's a little bit of execution, and it's a little bit of getting used to the Stanley Cup playoffs,” Montgomery said via Jeremy Rutherford. “We've got a fairly young team out there, a lot of guys playing in their first game in the Stanley Cup playoffs. So that's why I know we will get better from it.”

Jim Montgomery's effect on the Blues

Montgomery left the Boston Bruins in shame as they struggled through the early parts of the season. After the firing, Montgomery didn't take long to find a new home, as Doug Armstrong began discussions with his former assistant coach. Armstrong didn't expect him to turn it around immediately, but the Blues got back in the race with a hot streak upon the hiring.

The Blues eventually returned to earth, but they again became the league's hottest team over the last month and a half to steal a playoff spot. They are the type of team that could make noise in the playoffs with a “nothing to lose” mindset, which ironically was the same situation they found themselves in 2019.

Montgomery knows they have a long way to go before they win the Stanley Cup like that season. However, if there's one coach who can motivate them, it's him.