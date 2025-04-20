The Winnipeg Jets could've easily panicked when they found themselves behind early against the St. Louis Blues. The Blues stayed ahead until the nine-minute mark in the third period, when Alex Iafallo evened the game at three. It looked like the game was destined for overtime until Kyle Connor put the Jets ahead for good with a little over a minute remaining.

Connor joined Scott Oake post-game and made some comments that should fire up the home crowd in Winnipeg.

“The third period was Winnipeg Jets hockey. We limited their chances, did a great job of coming back and defending, and turning those into offensive zone shifts,” Connor explained.

The Blues gave the Jets their best shot in Game 1, and scoring three goals on Connor Hellebuyck should be enough to win.

However, a costly penalty by Zach Bolduc seemed to turn the momentum in the Jets' favor, and they didn't look back. The worst-case scenario for the Blues is that Hellebuyck has settled into the series and will find his Vezina form.

Kyle Connor leads Jets

Connor has been a star for the Jets all season and finally got the best of Jordan Binnington in the third period. Binnington stonewalled him several times, including once in the third period on a cross-crease penalty kill save.

It likely felt even sweeter for Connor, considering the controversy surrounding his healthy scratch in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off. It had to feel like vindication after being unable to battle Binnington in that game.

Connor tied a Jets' franchise record by scoring his fourth playoff game winner of his career. The mark tied another former fan favorite, Paul Stastny.

Winnipeg's fans hope Connor will soon take his place at the top of that ranking, as they embark on a lengthy playoff run. If Hellebuyck figures out his playoff woes and Connor starts scoring at an elite level like he can, the Jets might be the ones to break the Presidents' Trophy curse.

It'll be interesting to see if the Blues go to Winnipeg-native Joel Hofer for Game 2 on Monday evening. Hofer and Binnington have been splitting starts all season, and it could be time for him to take the reins. Regardless, the comeback victory has put the Jets firmly in the driver's seat with another game in the “white-out” upcoming.