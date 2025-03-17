The St. Louis Blues did not make a ton of moves at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. However, the Blues are challenging for a playoff spot coming out of the deadline. And on Sunday, Brayden Schenn and his team picked up another massive two points. Schenn's performance during his 1000th career game drew major praise from head coach Jim Montgomery following the game.

Schenn only showed up on the box score once. The Blues captain scored the first goal of the game less than a minute in. However, he left a major impact on the game in areas that aren't reflected in the stats. This was noticed by Montgomery, who credited the veteran center with making things easier on him as a head coach.

“There's so many guys that have let an imprint and when you look at Brayden Schenn, the way he plays the game, the skill, the will, he fights, he checks, I tip my hat off to him because he's made my job a lot easier the way he grabs a hold of that dressing room,” Montgomery said, via The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford.

Blues, Brayden Schenn dominate Ducks at home

Schenn's goal against the Ducks began the fireworks for St. Louis on Sunday. Less than a minute after the opening goal, Pavel Buchnevich scored his 14th goal of the season to make it a 2-0 game. Anaheim held St. Louis off the board for the rest of the first period. But they wouldn't be so successful the rest of the game.

The Ducks got on the board themselves in the second period, thanks to Cutter Gauthier. However, St. Louis scored three goals in the middle frame to make it a 5-1 contest. The Blues once again allowed a goal in the third period. But they also scored twice to further their advantage. In the end, the Blues skated away with a 7-2 victory on home ice.

“Special night. Scoring on the first shift, you play a lot of hockey and don't score on the first shift. Tonight, with family and friends and the ceremony, pretty cool how it all works out. Most importantly we got the job done and continue to climb up the standings,” Schenn said after his 1000th career game, via Rutherford.

The Blues have inched closer to a playoff spot with this win. In fact, they are now tied on points with the Vancouver Canucks for the West's final Wild Card spot. St. Louis certainly has momentum going their way following this decisive win on Sunday night.