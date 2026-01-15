The St. Louis Blues continue to struggle in 2025-26, and things are going to get even more difficult without the services of one of their top players for the next couple of weeks.

Robert Thomas was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury on Thursday, president of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong announced. He'll be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Thomas is leading the Blues in scoring for the third straight season; after managing 86 points in 82 games in 2023-24 and following it up with 81 points in 70 games last year, he's amassed 11 goals and 33 points in 42 games in 2025-26.

He's been centering the top line for most of the season — and throughout his career in St. Louis — and it's likely captain Brayden Schenn will assume that role in Thomas' absence.

The injury could keep Thomas out through the Olympic break; the ice hockey portion of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina are set to kick off on February 11.

The Aurora, Ontario native has spent his entire NHL career in Missouri after being selected 20th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft. He's totalled 118 goals and 429 points in 508 regular-season contests, adding another 26 points in 52 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Thomas chipped in six points in 21 games during the 2018-19 postseason — his rookie season — as the Blues captured their first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history.

Blues could look a lot different after trade deadline

Although the Blues have hung around in the Western Conference playoff race in 2025-26, they're currently seventh place in the Central Division and five points back of the final wildcard berth.

Article Continues Below

It's already been widely reported that Armstrong has been actively working the phone lines and taking trade calls ahead of the March 6 NHL Trade Deadline.

That will probably continue in earnest with Thomas out of the lineup.

“Armstrong has been aggressively working the lines trying to shake up his roster and build a stronger team moving forward,” The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta reported earlier this week.

“According to multiple reports, the Blues are willing to listen on almost all of their players, including the likes of Colton Parayko, Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou, who has been the subject of trade speculation since last season.”

All three of the aforementioned players own full no-trade clauses — but that isn't the case for Schenn, veteran defenseman Justin Faulk or free agent signing Pius Suter, who is currently injured. Forwards Oskar Sundqvist and Mathieu Joseph are also on the block; both are playing on expiring contracts and expected to be moved.

There are clearly multiple trade pieces for Armstrong to work with, and as the dream of a berth in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs slips away, it's likely Blues management will try to make multiple moves between now and March 6.

It'll be interesting to see if St. Louis' front office gets a good enough offer to part with Thomas, who is a heart and soul forward for the team. The Blues are back in action against the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning — who have won a league-best 11 consecutive games — on Friday night.