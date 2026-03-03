The NHL trade deadline is only a few days away. As the final days for teams to make those last crucial additions ahead of a postseason push quickly approach, rumors are flying around regarding St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas. RG's Marco D'Amico reported that multiple teams are interested in trading for the Blues forward, including the Montreal Canadiens.

“Montreal is firmly in the mix for Robert Thomas, recognizing the rare opportunity to add a true No. 1 center in his prime,” wrote D'Amico on Monday night.

The Canadiens are currently the Eastern Conference's top Wild Card team with 75 points. If the Canadiens want to increase their postseason odds, adding more firepower to their attack can only help. Thomas will be highly sought after, as D'Amico reported that two other playoff contenders are targeting a deal for Thomas. Will the Blues front office, led by GM Doug Armstrong, elect to move one of their best players?

Blues could look to switch gears with a potential Robert Thomas trade

Thomas could easily stay in St. Louis. The center is in the middle of his prime. He'll likely cash in with a new long-term deal sometime in the near future. However, it's possible that the Blues can't offer the type of contract Thomas will search for. That's one reason why Armstrong could move one of his best players. In addition to the Canadiens, D'Amico has suggested that the Detroit Red Wings and Utah Mammoth are also interested in his piece for RG.

“The Red Wings and Utah Mammoth appear more aggressive and better positioned from an asset standpoint,” opined D'Amico. “Detroit is openly shopping high-end prospects in its pursuit of a top-six center, while Utah boasts the depth and GM familiarity that could appeal to St. Louis in a blockbuster framework.”

The Canadiens, Red Wings, and Mammoth could each offer the Blues a package that would entice them to move Thomas. There's also a strong chance that Thomas remains put in St. Louis. With the trade deadline just a few days away, any number of possibilities could happen. If Thomas does join a new team, there's certainly a strong chance that he will help push them into the playoffs in a couple of months.