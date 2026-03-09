The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly re-signing cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler posted on X, formerly Twitter, earlier this morning that Samuel, who joined Pittsburgh's practice squad in November, had agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with the Steelers to return.

The Steelers are re-signing corner Asante Samuel Jr. to a one-year, $4M deal, per source. Samuel, who recovered from neck surgery in 2025, gets a full season in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/3ty2RHWkkv — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 9, 2026

The son of former NFL All-Pro Asante Samuel, Samuel Jr. became one of the top players in the ACC while attending Florida State. During the 2021 draft, he went 47th overall to the Los Angeles Chargers, with whom he spent the first four seasons of his NFL career.

In his first three seasons, he played in 46 games, recording six interceptions, 163 tackles, 3 TFL, and one fumble recovery. However, he was limited to just four games in 2024 as a result of what he described as a lifelong shoulder issue that was exacerbated during a practice, although Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said at the time that the injury did not take place at practice. Regardless, the issue lingered throughout the season, and in April, he underwent spinal fusion surgery to address the problem. He spent more than six months rehabbing, and, after being cleared to resume football activities, signed with the Steelers.

Samuel played six games this past season with Pittsburgh, plus its one playoff game, tallying one interception, one pass deflection, and seven tackles. He started three games in total but primarily played behind starters Joey Porter Jr. and James Pierre, the latter of whom is a free agent who is expected to receive plenty of interest around the NFL.