The St. Louis Blues certainly know how to make things interesting when it comes to a playoff push. A year after making a memorable second-half run to make the postseason, and seven years removed from the second-half run that fueled a Stanley Cup in 2019, the team seems to be making a last-ditch effort to do it one more time. Robert Thomas put the bow on the Blues' third-period comeback on Friday night against the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers were up 2-0 in the third period and looked primed to run out the clock and come home with six points on their road trip. However, two late goals tied the game at 2-2, and then Robert Thomas finished the game in overtime off a pass from Cam Fowler.

The Blues' trade candidate had some great things to say about the team's outlook postgame, according to NHL.com's Lou Korac.

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“Just tried to make a little move and get a shot off, and it was in a good spot,” Thomas said. “We're obviously feeling good. We're playing confident, and we're really using our strengths. Our ‘D' are really skating, they're joining the rush, they're creating a lot. They're beating the first forechecker in, and that's opening up all of us forwards. We're just clicking right now and really confident, and coming in and winning every game.”

The problem for the Blues is that they may actually have to win almost every game from here on out to make the playoffs. They currently sit five points behind the Los Angeles Kings, who have a game in hand. MoneyPuck currently gives the team a 2.4% chance of making the playoffs, but if one team could shock the world and make that run, it's a motivated Robert Thomas and the Blues.

They're next in action on Sunday afternoon against the Winnipeg Jets, the start of a critical three-game road trip.