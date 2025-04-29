After a Game 1 loss, St. Louis Blues head coach Jim Montgomery showed support for his team. They had a lead in the third period with a chance to take the game. However, the Winnipeg Jets stormed back and won the contest. They went on to win the second game in Winnipeg, as well.

St. Louis did not roll over, though. In fact, they kicked it into another gear. The Blues won both games on home ice after their 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs series shifted to the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. They outscored their Western Canadian opponents by a score of 12-3, as well.

The Blues chased Connor Hellebuyck from both games. This is a massive morale boost to a Blues team who were up against the wall heading home. Montgomery's earlier faith has been rewarded, and the veteran bench boss believes his team can finish the job.

“I think we held a majority of the lead both games in Winnipeg, so we felt we played well,” Montgomery said after Game 4, via NHL.com's Tracey Myers. “But we didn't feel we played to our identity for 60 minutes. So, it gave us confidence that we were able to play for 60 minutes, then we'd have success. It's a 2-out-of-3 [series] now. Both teams won on home ice. Now we have to go to Winnipeg and try to win one on the road.”

Montgomery's assessment is not entirely unfounded. As mentioned, his team had the lead for a good amount of the third period in Game 1. They did not hold a lead in Game 2. However, rookie Jimmy Snuggerud answered quickly to a late-first-period Jets goal. And St. Louis kept the game tied until early in the third period.

The overall point is that the Blues believe they have been the better team throughout the series. To some extent, it's not hard to see why. It will certainly be interesting to see if they can keep this up in Game 5 on Wednesday night.