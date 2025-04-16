The St. Louis Blues (44-30-8) put their fans through the wringer over the last week, losing much of the momentum they built across a franchise-record 12-game winning streak after dropping three straight. The squad got some of it back on Tuesday night, though, ending its regular season with a playoff-clinching 6-1 home win versus the Utah Hockey Club. The see-saw ride carried on even amid the momentous occasion.

Blue star center Robert Thomas exited the game with a lower-body injury after logging just over 15 minutes of ice time. St. Louis impressively saved its season after switching to head coach Jim Montgomery, but its chances of upending the Winnipeg Jets and the NHL world are extremely slim without a healthy Thomas. Luckily, the latest update indicates that the 25-year-old will be good to go for the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Is Robert Thomas healthy enough to help the Blues do the improbable?

Montgomery removed Thomas from the game due to “precautionary reasons and should be fine,” per the team's X account. Celebratory news does not come without some stress during this time of year, especially as far as the Blues are concerned.

Unfortunately, Dylan Holloway is still considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury. St. Louis is just 2-3 in his absence. He is a critical component of this group's offensive attack, so other core members must carry even bigger responsibilities going forward.

Thomas tallied two assists before leaving Tuesday's drubbing of Utah, bringing him to a Blues-leading 81 points this season. The 2017 first-round draft pick must continue to carry himself as the top guy, as he and his teammates prepare to face the Presidents' Trophy winners. Maybe nostalgia will reign supreme in the playoffs.

The last time St. Louis met Winnipeg in a postseason series, it prevailed and went on to win its first Stanley Cup in franchise history. Robert Thomas was a rookie during that historic 2018-19 run. Now, he is a veteran who is entrusted to lead the Blues to a valiant effort. Hopefully, No. 18's body will allow him to give it his all in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, for however long that experience lasts.