The race for the final wild card spot in the Western Conference was very competitive for much of the season, but the St. Louis Blues have risen above that group in recent weeks. The Blues are now securely in the top wold card spot with just a few games to go until the playoffs thanks to their recent hot streak.

That continued on Saturday, when St. Louis picked up a very impressive 5-4 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Saturday marked the 12th win in a row for the Blues, setting a new franchise record.

The Blues jumped all over the Avalanche, another fellow playoff team, in this one. In the first 30 minutes of the game, the Blues were out to a 4-0 lead, which was far too big a gap for even the explosive Colorado offense to overcome. Zack Bolduc netter a pair of power play goals and Robert Thomas added three assists in the win.

Around the trade deadline, it seemed as if the Blues' playoff chances were very slim. Now, however, they are almost a lock to get into the postseason after this 12-game run.

As it stands, the Blues are sitting in the top spot in the wild card race with 93 points and four games left on the schedule. The Minnesota Wild are behind them with 89 points and five games left, while the Calgary Flames are the primary chaser at 85 points with six games to go.

It would take a historic collapse, combined with an incredible run from the Flames, in order for this Blues team to miss out on the playoffs. Now, St. Louis is more focused on being a big threat once it gets into the postseason. Getting hot at the right time is crucial for teams trying to make a deep playoff run, and nobody will want to face a team like the Blues that is playing with tons of momentum and confidence at the moment.