The St Louis Blues beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in overtime on Thursday night. The game in St Louis featured the two teams battling for the final spot in the Western Conference playoffs. While the Canucks came into this season with higher expectations, the Blues have gotten hot to close the gap. After blowing the lead with seconds left, St Louis came back to win the game in overtime.

Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson got the puck back in the zone with seconds left. Pettersson found winger Brock Boeser, who wired one past Jordan Binnington to tie the game with less than three seconds left. A regulation win would have been huge for the Blues but the Canucks stole that chance.

In overtime, the teams went back and forth to start until Blues defenseman Philip Broberg iced the game. He joined a two-on-one with center Brayden Schenn, caught the pass, and deked around Kevin Lainken to net a pretty goal.

The Blues overtook the Canucks for the final playoff spot by raw points with the win. Technically, the Canucks have a higher points percentage but the standings show St Louis in the spot. Despite the comeback, Vancouver has questions to answer in the final month.

The Blues are getting hot at the right time

When the story of this season in the NHL is told, the 4 Nations Face-Off will be a long chapter. The return of international best-on-best featured two iconic Canada vs USA games and an overtime finish. For the Blues, they saw struggling goalie Jordan Binnington play one of the games of his life in the title game. Since he got back, the entire team has been on fire.

The Blues are 10-2-2 since the 4 Nations Face-Off. Seven of those wins have come with Binnington in net, allowing just 21 goals in nine games. The defense has helped him out and he has made key saves in big moments. Even with Boeser's laser past him, things are trending up for Binnington.

It would be malpractice to not mention the 2019 Blues when talking about this team. Fired their coach mid-season? Check, as Drew Bannister made way for Jim Montgomery. An ascending Jordan Binnington leading the way? You got it. And a rise from the basement to sneak into the playoffs? They may pull that off too. That team won the Stanley Cup, which will be difficult in a tough Western Conference.

The Blues look to continue their four-game win streak at home against the Blackhawks on Saturday.