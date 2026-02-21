Jordan Kyrou has been a staple in the St. Louis Blues' top-six for the better part of a decade — but the winds of change could be sweeping through Missouri ahead of the March 6 NHL Trade Deadline.

Kyrou is one of multiple Blues players reported to be on the trade block as the season slips away, and as The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta speculated earlier this week, he could be open to a move.

Pagnotta said on a recent episode of the DFO Rundown Insider Edition with Irfaan Gaffar that “Kyrou remains in play and the player would be open to a change of scenery.”

“Blues GM Doug Armstrong is willing to listen to trade inquiries on almost every one of his players, but the price tag for one is significantly different than the price tag for another,” added Pagnotta.

“Kyrou, 27, is no stranger to the rumour mill, as his name has been the subject of trade speculation since last season. He was also popular around the NHL Draft when teams like the Montreal Canadiens and Seattle Kraken expressed interest. Kyrou, who has an $8.125 million cap hit, owns a full no-trade clause as part of his contract, but would be willing to sign off on a move to the right environment.”

The Toronto, Ontario native has had a challenging 2025-26 campaign, chipping in just 13 goals and 32 points over 47 games for a lowly Blues club.

But he's been an extremely effective skater for St. Louis in his career, scoring 30+ goals three consecutive times and eclipsing the 70-point mark in three of the last four years.

Blues could hold a fire sale at trade deadline

Article Continues Below

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong — who is currently on the verge of a gold medal with Team Canada at the Winter Olympics in Milan — has a ton of tough decisions to make between now and March 6.

Along with Kyrou, multiple Blues players could be on the move, including Brayden Schenn, Justin Faulk, Oskar Sundqvist, Mathieu Joseph and Pius Suter.

But the two big names are Kyrou and Robert Thomas, who are both signed until the end of the 2030-31 season. It's possible that both players could hang around for the rebuild, but there's no doubt the front office could recoup a significant return for each.

Pagnotta expects that “trade talks involving several Blues are expected to pick up over the next two weeks leading up to the deadline and if a move involving Kyrou isn’t completed by deadline day, talks are expected to pick up again in the off-season, potentially around the NHL Draft in Buffalo.”

Currently 20-28-9 and dead last in the Central Division at the tail end of the Olympic break, it would take a miracle for the Blues to get back into legitimate playoff contention between now and April.

The more likely scenario is that a couple of longtime players get a fresh start between now and March 6. There's no guarantee that either of Kyrou or Thomas is moved; if they are, it would truly signal that a rebuild is looming in St. Louis.