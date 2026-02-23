On Sunday, the Team USA hockey team won its first gold medal in the better part of five decades with a thrilling overtime win over Team Canada in the final game of the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics. This game was a back and forth affair throughout, with the American team ultimately securing the win in the final period when Jack Hughes' shot found the back of the net.

While some of his Canadian teammates projected a saltier tone after the game, Canadian and St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington took the high road after his team's crushing loss.

“What a hockey game. We left it all out there and we've got to hold our heads high,” he said, per Corey Miller of KDSK News on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, the Canadian team put forth a valiant effort in this one, seeming to be in control of the game before the overtime goal from Hughes. Making matters more impressive for Canada was the fact that they were competing without star Sidney Crosby, who was forced to miss this game due to a lower leg injury he suffered in an early round of the Milan Olympics.

However, ultimately, the American team was able to prevail, and in the process, win their first Olympic gold medal since 1980's “Miracle on Ice” victory against the Soviet Union.

In any case, revenge will surely be on the minds of the Canadian Team players when the next Winter Olympics get underway from the French Alps in February of 2030.