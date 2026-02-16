The Detroit Red Wings are in waters they have not sailed into for over a decade. When the NHL resumes play on February 25th, Detroit will be in a playoff spot. If they make the playoffs, it will be the first time since 2016 that they've made the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline approaching, Detroit has all the reasons in the world to be a buyer.

The Red Wings have resisted buying in more recent seasons despite being in contention for the postseason. However, this is as close as they've been to the postseason since their rebuild began. Furthermore, they have a chance to make some noise in an Eastern Conference that lacks clear top-end contenders.

Detroit has multiple areas of need on its roster. It wouldn't be too surprising to see the team make multiple trades to fill out their depth. However, there is a need the team has that is positionless. The Red Wings need to improve their goal-scoring depth.

The Red Wings currently have four players — Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, and James van Riemsdyk — with more than 10 goals. All of these players, sans van Riemsdyk, have more than 15 goals, though JVR is sitting at 14.

Detroit needs to find more goal scoring, and they have the ability to go for broke on the trade market. With this in mind, here is a trade proposal the Red Wings can offer the St. Louis Blues for star winger Jordan Kyrou.

Trade Proposal – The Detroit Red Wings acquire forward Jordan Kyrou from the St. Louis Blues. In exchange, the Blues acquire center Nate Danielson, a first-round pick in 2026, and a second-round pick in 2027.

Jordan Kyrou could give Red Wings a formidable top-six

The Red Wings have needed a top-six player to fill out their lineup. Ideally, this would come in the form of a center. In fact, Blues center Robert Thomas is also a trade fit for Detroit heading into the deadline. However, if a deal for Thomas doesn't come to pass, Kyrou is certainly a fantastic addition.

Kyrou has proven to be an incredible goal scorer. Entering the 2025-26 campaign, he recorded three consecutive 30+ goal seasons. In 2024-25, he flirted with the 40-goal mark for the second time in his career. He scored 36 goals as he aided the Blues in making the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

From 2023 to 2025, Kyrou is one of 24 players to score more than 100 goals total. He has more goals in that span than the likes of Clayton Keller, Steven Stamkos, and John Tavares. The Blues star is one of the better goal scorers in the entire league. It won't be easy to pry him out of St. Louis.

In saying this, the Red Wings have the ability to do it. They have the cap space to take on all of Kyrou's $8.125 million cap hit. And they have the prospects and draft capital to make it with the Blues' while. Paying this sort of price is never easy, but if it results in a deep playoff run, the Red Wings will be just fine with the acquisition cost.

Blues grab centerpiece for potential rebuild in trade proposal

The Blues were hoping to contend for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2026. Unfortunately, this has not worked out as the franchise hoped. And it's much more likely they end up with the first overall pick than they do a playoff berth.

St. Louis has pulled off a miracle before. They were last in the NHL in January 2019 before going on to win the Stanley Cup a few months later. However, the likelihood of this happening in 2026 is rather slim. This is the reason trade rumors indicate the Blues are willing to entertain trade offers on their stars.

Kyrou only recently signed a long-term extension, giving St. Louis team control through 2031. At the same time, there is a good chance he brings in the biggest haul of his teammates. Robert Thomas could drive in more, but that would come down to preference and what stance the Blues take toward a Thomas trade.

Kyrou's name is no stranger to trade rumors, as he was nearly traded back in the summer. Of course, that deal would have seen star defenseman Noah Dobson come to town in a trade with the New York Islanders. Dobson ended up with the Montreal Canadiens, and Kyrou remained with the Blues.

St. Louis won't get a Dobson-level talent out of this trade proposal. However, they could get a centerpiece in their rebuild. Nate Danielson is one of the best center prospects in the league at this time. The Red Wings are also giving up two early-round picks in this deal.

The Blues can do something with this return. Danielson could be ready for an NHL spot toward the latter end of this season. And those picks could be used to bring in more talent, either through the draft or trade. This would be a fantastic return for a St. Louis team needing an injection of youth and energy this season.