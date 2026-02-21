The St. Louis Blues are near the bottom of the NHL at this time. They are in the midst of the NHL's Olympic break, so they have an opportunity to rest and reset. However, they remain the third-worst team in the Western Conference. And that could spark some tough decisions involving players such as Robert Thomas.

Thomas is one of the best players on the Blues roster. He is a 26-year-old center who has a history of scoring right around a point per game. Additionally, he is signed long-term. All of this makes him a very intriguing trade candidate. And for the first time, Thomas is talking about the rumors surrounding him.

“It’s part of it. We know where we’re at in the standings,” the forward said Friday, via NHL.com. “When you’re in this position, stuff like that happens. You’ve just got to own it. I’m a big part of the reason we’re here to where we’re at. I know stuff like that’s going to come and go. It’s been happening for the last couple of years.”

A trade involving Thomas does come with a big complication. The Blues forward has a full no-trade clause in his contract. As a result, he has complete say over where he goes if St. Louis comes to terms on a trade. For now, though, this is not something Thomas is willing to speak about.

“I don’t really want to talk too much about it now. We’ll talk about it later,” Thomas said of his no-trade clause, via NHL.com. “I have one. That’s kind of where we’re at.”

The Blues will return to the ice on February 26th when they take on the Seattle Kraken.