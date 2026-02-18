NHL Players are back at the Winter Olympics, and many members of the St. Louis Blues are putting up impressive performances. Jordan Binnington put up a shutout to open the tournament for Team Canada and has helped them to a quarterfinal game against Czechia.

Still, it is another member of the Blues who has made some history, according to a post from the team on X, formerly Twitter.

Rookie Dalibor Dvorsky has the most points by an NHL rookie in a single Olympic tournament, while he also has the most points by a Blues player in Olympic tournament history.

Dvorsky has now found the back of the net three times while adding three helpers, giving him a total of six points. He had a goal and an assist in the 6-2 victory over Germany in the quarterfinals.

The Blues' rookie was the tenth overall selection of the franchise in the 2023 NHL Draft. He would spend much of 2024-24 in the AHL with the Springfield Thunderbirds, but did play two games in the NHL that year, going without a point. This season, he has played in 47 games for the Blues, lighting the lamp nine times and adding six assists for the team.

NHL players have been great in the Olympics so far this year. Before the opening of the Canada-Chezchi game, Connor McDavid led the tournament in points with nine. All of the top ten players in terms of points scored so far in the tournament are NHL players, including Dvorsky and his Slovakian teammate Juraj Slafkovsky.

Dvorsky, Slafkovsky, and the rest of Team Slovakia await the results of the rest of the quarterfinals to find out who their semi-final matchup will be on Friday.