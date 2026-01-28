Brayden Schenn didn’t sugarcoat anything after the St. Louis Blues let another winnable game slip away, this time in a painful 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars that extended the team’s skid to five games. The veteran forward had a front-row seat to both the Blues’ resilience and their recurring late-game frustrations.

Speaking after the loss, Schenn summed up the mood in the locker room by acknowledging the emotional toll of yet another narrow defeat.

“It sucks losing. When you battle back like that, play hard for one another and get rewarded with some goals. Again, same team, same result, losing in the last minute,” Schenn said, via Lou Korac of NHL.com.

His comments reflected a familiar theme for St. Louis this season, competitive efforts undone by decisive moments late in games. Schenn expanded on that frustration by pointing to a deeper issue facing the Blues as the losses pile up.

“It’s not fun losing, but got to keep on pushing our foot down and trying to get better. We’re finding ways to lose hockey games and we’ve got to learn how to win them,” he added, highlighting the fine margins separating effort from results.

On the ice, Schenn backed up his words with production. He scored twice on four shots, added six hits, and played a central role in St. Louis’ third-period push after the Blues fell behind 3-0. His two goals, along with a tally from Robby Fabbri, erased the deficit and briefly pulled the game level before Thomas Harley’s goal with just over a minute remaining sealed it for Dallas.

The loss came despite signs of individual momentum for Schenn, who now has three goals over his last two games after a nine-game scoring drought. At 34, he leads by example, even as the Blues continue to struggle in the standings.

St. Louis will try to turn hard lessons into progress when it hosts the Florida Panthers next. For Schenn and the Blues, the challenge is clear — transform honest self-assessment into results before close losses become the season’s defining story.