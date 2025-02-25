St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington is getting linked to another team as the NHL trade deadline approaches. The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly interested in getting Binnington, per NHL Trade Rumors.

The Oilers have made a lot of headlines in recent weeks for reportedly wanting another goalie. Another player the Oilers have taken a look at is Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson.

The Blues are rumored to be open to trading some of their core players. Binnington's stock is on the rise, after his performance for Team Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

“I get a text from a club exec non-related to the St. Louis Blues saying, ‘What do you think the percentages are that Army parlays this Jordan Binnington success?’ And then he answers the question. ‘99.9%,’” TSN reporter Darren Dreger said on The Ray & Dregs Podcast, and reported by NHL Trade Rumors.

Edmonton reached the Stanley Cup final last season. The team lost to the Florida Panthers. This season, the Oilers are again skating well with a 34-19-4 mark.

The NHL trade deadline is fast approaching, on March 7.

Jordan Binnington is having a great season

Binnington was dominant for Team Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Canadian club ultimately won the event, and partly due to the goalie's play. He finished the event with a convincing win for the Canadians against Team USA.

The Blues goalie has two years left on his contract. He also has a modified no-trade clause, with 18 clubs on his no-go list. That may play a role in his fate.

The Blues are reportedly interested in dealing the veteran goaltender due to the play of young goalie Joel Hoffer. Hoffer is also putting up some strong production for the club. St. Louis also has a goalie in the AHL named Colten Ellis who they are hoping to give a shot on the team roster.

St. Louis is mired in a tough season, but that's not because of Binnington. The Blues hold a 26-26-6 record on the year. They sit in sixth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. Binnington has 16 wins and three shut outs on the year, to go with a .898 save percentage.

In his NHL career, the goalie has appeared in 320 games. He has a lifetime save percentage at .907, and 161 total wins. He's played for the Blues since the 2015-16 campaign.

St. Louis next plays Seattle on Tuesday night. The puck drops at 8:00 ET.