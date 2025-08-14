After what Tua Tagovailoa described as a frustrating practice, the Detroit Lions wasted no time making a statement in Wednesday's joint session against the Miami Dolphins. On the first 1-on-1 rep, Amon-Ra St. Brown blew past veteran cornerback Jack Jones down the left sideline for a long touchdown, setting the tone for a dominant day. It wouldn't be the last time Miami's secondary was exposed on a highlight play.

From there, the All-Pro receiver completely took over. St. Brown won all four reps against Jones in the individual period, scoring twice. In a 7-on-7 segment, he hauled in two more catches, including another touchdown. During team drills, he struck again with a pair of receptions and two red-zone touchdowns, capping the day with the session's play — securing the ball against a defender's helmet while keeping both feet inbounds.

“He embodies what our team is supposed to be about. He's incredible,” left tackle Taylor Decker said, according to the Detroit Lions web page, praising St. Brown's relentless work ethic.

It was precisely the spark Detroit's offense needed after a training camp dominated by the defense. St. Brown, coming off a 2024 season with 115 receptions, 1,263 yards, and 12 touchdowns, reminded everyone why he's been named to three straight Pro Bowls and earned first-team All-Pro honors the last two years.

“Finally get to go against someone else, so that was a lot of fun. Just to go against someone else and compete was a lot of fun,” he said, emphasizing the value of facing a quality opponent like Miami.

The chemistry with quarterback Jared Goff was on full display. Goff lofted a pass to the back corner in a red-zone drill, and St. Brown rose above the defender for a one-handed touchdown catch. The play drew cheers from teammates, and the referee signaled the score.

“I think (if) you give Jared protection, he's one of the best in the league,” St. Brown added, according to Detroit Free Press.

Even when he wasn't targeted, St. Brown stayed involved, blocking with intensity and encouraging younger players. He praised rookie Isaac TeSlaa for getting physical with Jones during a block, saying it showed the kind of toughness veterans respect, though he added he'd rather avoid fights in practice. For the Lions, it was a day where their key playmakers led from the front — and none shone brighter than No. 14.