The Tampa Bay Lightning are headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the eighth consecutive season. With two Stanley Cups already in the bank, they are looking for a third to join the elite dynasties in hockey history. They are in pole position for home ice in the first round, but could have lost that on Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres. Lightning coach Jon Cooper liked what he saw in the game as the team gears up for the playoffs.

“The guys knew what was at stake today and I thought we had a really outstanding second period,” Cooper said, per NHL.com's Corey Long. “It's a good sign for a team to give up two in the last minute (of the first period), which is a no-no, and come out in the second the way we did. That was probably the difference in the game.”

Jake Guentzel's 39th goal of the season gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead in the first period. But the Sabres scored two goals in 15 seconds to take the lead at the end of the first. Instead of packing it in with the playoffs already clinched, Cooper's squad scored four goals in the second period. Even though it was against a poor Sabres team, the Lightning looked ready for the playoffs.

The Lightning won't have it easy in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

The win on Sunday put the Lightning two points ahead of the Panthers with two games to play in the season. Florida comes to Tampa on Tuesday night, and the home team will look to lock up home ice. If they win the game in any fashion, they will clinch home ice in the first round. It is no guarantee the Battle of Florida will happen in the first round, but it is the most likely scenario.

The Lightning and Panthers have played in the playoffs in three of the last four seasons. Before that, they had never faced off in the postseason. It has opened up a rivalry between the in-state foes who have won the last five Eastern Conference titles. Home ice could be massive in that series, and locking it up should be Tampa's top priority.

If they get past the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Lightning would have to face the winner of the likely Maple Leafs-Senators series. It will not be an easy path for the Bolts, but Cooper's compliment should capture fans' and rivals' interest.