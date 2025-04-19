The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers will square off in round one against one another. Unfortunately though for the Lightning, head coach Jon Cooper said that Oliver Bjorkstrand will miss the entire series, according to Elliotte Friedman on X (formerly Twitter).

He's played in 79 games this season, and 18 with the Lightning. Since joining the squad, he's had five goals and four assists. Although the numbers aren't anything amazing, he's been a veteran presence they need.

After Steven Stamkos left the team and went to the Nashville Predators, they needed another presence on the wing. Luckily, though, the Lightning traded for Bjorkstrand midway through the season.

Losing a key player in the opening round isn't ideal. Not to mention, it's coming against the reigning Stanley Cup Final winners. The task will be tall, but one that Cooper hopes his team can overcome without Bjorkstrand.

Will Oliver Bjorkstrand's absence impact the Lightning?

Considering they are playing against the Panthers, Tampa Bay will like all the firepower they can get. However, the latter starts the series at home, which is an automatic advantage for them.

They scored the most goals in the league, even with Bjorkstrand arriving late in the season. The balance on all sides is not to be understated.

Still, Nikita Kucherov is putting the team on his back. He led the league in assists and total points. Furthermore, some of the complimentary pieces have been essential.

Young players like Conor Geekie have made their presence known. Also, Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point have been on point in helping the Lightning reach the next level.

The team is in a good place, regardless of not having Bjorkstrand for the series. It doesn't discredit or invalidate his impact on the ice, though.

He with the second unit is pivotal and provides a much-needed layer of depth. Either way, Tampa Bay will look to knock off the reigning Stanley Cup Final winners.