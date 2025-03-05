Seattle Kraken forward Yanni Gourde is returning to the place where he won two consecutive Stanley Cups — and he's taking Oliver Bjorkstrand with him. Both players were traded from the Emerald City to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday afternoon, as first reported by Sportsnet hockey insider Elliotte Friedman.

A 2026 fifth-round pick will also be headed from Seattle to Tampa in the deal.

In return, the Kraken are receiving two first-round picks — one in 2026 and one in 2027 — along with a 2025 second-rounder and forward Mikey Eyssimont, per Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli.

The Lightning will not have a first-round pick until 2028 as they go all-in once again in 2024-25.

More to come.