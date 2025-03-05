The Tampa Bay Lightning are a perennial contender in the Eastern Conference. While their run of three straight Stanley Cup Final appearances is over, they are still looking to add another banner to the rafters. With the NHL trade deadline approaching, the Lightning will be looking to add pieces again. TSN's Chris Johnston says they are the team who could “upend” the deadline on Friday because of their salary cap situation.

“If you're looking for a team that can upend this deadline, I would point you no further than Tampa,” Johnston said. “The Lightning have been able to accrue cap space. They have about $6 million, give or take, to acquire a forward as they're out there shopping right now. Given [general manager] Julien BriseBois' track record, I'd suggest he's gonna use that.”

Part of being a dynasty is losing important pieces and finding efficient ways to replace them. After Ondrej Palat and Yanni Gourde left, they brought in Brandon Hagel and Nick Paul. Last offseason, they lost captain and career Lightning Steven Stamkos. Even though he is a depth player at this point in his career, they must replace him.

There are a few solid options out there for the Lightning and multiple paths they could take at the trade deadline. What should they do before 3 p.m. on Friday?

The Lighting can swing big at the trade deadline

If the Lightning want to return to the Stanley Cup Final, they will need to make significant additions at the trade deadline. They have been hot since the international break thanks to a rested Andrei Vasilevskiy. But that won't last forever and they need more scoring to survive four rounds in the playoffs.

The salary cap is always a big part of the trade deadline and is working in the Lightning's favor this year. They have been known to pull some cap shenanigans in the past but they have plenty of space to make a move this year. Enough, in fact, to land top trade target Brock Nelson from the New York Islanders.

If the Lightning are looking for a 30-goal center who can also kill penalties, they should snag Nelson. He did not do enough in the 4 Nations tournament for Team USA to impress Canada and Tampa coach Jon Cooper but did score some big goals against the Bolts in both of their playoff matchups. Rickard Rakell, Scott Laughton, and Alex Tuch could all be options for Tampa at the deadline.