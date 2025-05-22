Any time Team Canada takes the ice in international competitions the expectation is that it will have a vast advantage in talent and ride that edge to victory against a majority of its opponents. While teams like the United States and Sweden can push Canada hard and will gain an edge from time to time, smaller European countries often struggle to stay in touch.

NICK OLESEN GIVES DENMARK THE LEAD WITH UNDER A MINUTE TO PLAY! 😱🇩🇰#MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/NThsHSRie9 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

That was not the case in the IIHF Hockey Championship quarterfinal round Thursday, as Canada suffered a huge 2-1 upset against Denmark. Canada was clinging to a 1-0 late in the third period when the Danes pulled goalie Frederik Dichow. Nikolaj Ehlers of the Winnipeg Jets responded with the tying goal, as his shot eluded goaltender Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues.

Denmark was not finished at that point. The team continued to press and Nick Olesen picked up a rebound with 49 seconds left in the game. That goal gave the feisty Danes a 2-1 triumph and eliminated Canada from the competition.

Canada had dominated the game for the first two periods, but Dichow had played a sensational game in holding the favored team off the scoreboard. Canada's lone goal came early in the third period on a shot by defenseman Travis Sanheim.

However, the Danes turned up the intensity after that marker and there was significant pressure on Canada throughout the third period.

Canada eliminated in shocking upset

Even though Canada had superstars Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon on their roster, they could not get past Denmark. Canada had previously defeated a strong team from Sweden prior to the loss against the Danes. The Canadian team had finished in first place in Group A competition.

Denmark moves on to the semifinal round of the tournament and will face Switzerland. The United States will face Sweden in the other semifinal. The Danes had needed a shootout victory over Germany to advance to the quarterfinal round.

Canada has won the World Championships 28 times in the past. The loss to Denmark is a huge upset on the world stage for the most recognized hockey power in the world.

Canada had made it to the semifinal round of the World Championships in each of the past nine international competitions. Denmark will have its best ever finish in the tournament.