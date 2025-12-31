Since 2018, Coby White has given his all to the Chicago Bulls, only to have a revolving door of the same old same old repeatedly hitting him in the face. As a result, rumblings about him being sent elsewhere continue to multiply.

Out of all the teams that have come up, the most frequent is the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ironically, the same team that defeated the Bulls by 35 points (136-101) on Wednesday. A game in which White went out with a right calf strain in the first quarter.

If White were to be traded to Minnesota, it would be for an urgent matter in gunning for the playoffs, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints/Clutch Scoops Podcast.

“Coby White is a name that we keep hearing come up in trade talks around the league. We’ve mentioned the Minnesota Timberwolves. That interest is widely known. This past week we wrote about different scenarios told to us from the G-League showcase about the Atlanta Hawks or the Orlando Magic going after White. But I wouldn’t put a lot of eggs in that basket. It’s just hypothetical scenarios that have been thrown out. There’s other teams interested in White as a rental. In the sense of not knowing if he’d even re-sign. They’d go out and get him for that three month, four month period to make a playoff push.”

White has played in 16 games and is averaging 19.2 points and 4.7 assists per game. Also, he is in the final year of his three-year, $36 million contract, signed in 2023.

The reasons why the Wolves would be a fit for White

As unfortunate as it would be for the Bulls to trade a fan favorite, some particulars make sense for him to go to Minnesota. One of which is being able to complement the playmaking of Anthony Edwards

Additionally, he would fill in for the struggling Mike Conely and for the limited play of Rob Dillingham. Plus, the Timberwolves are a playoff team, and the Bulls are just not.

However, White is in the last year of his contract and is slated to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end. Therefore, it could hamper a chance at a trade.