When the Arizona Cardinals decided to bench quarterback Kyler Murray, it seemed as if his time with the franchise was all but over. However, there's now a chance Murray's tenure with the Cardinals continues.

It would take Arizona moving on from both head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort. But if the Cardinals hit the reset button, their new regime could decide to give Murray another chance, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.

“If Bidwill fires Gannon, who has two years left on his contract, then the new coach will want to pick his own quarterback,” Weinfuss wrote. “However, there are some around the Cardinals who believe if Bidwill fired both Gannon and Ossenfort, then there's an outside chance the new regime may decide it can run it back with Murray.”

Gannon and Ossenfort were both hired heading into the 2023 season. In their three years at the helm, the Cardinals have gone just 15-35. Both are on the hot seat as Arizona ponders its future.

Still, it would be quite the change in organizational philosophy if the Cardinals turned back to Murray. Before being benched in 2025, he completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 962 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He added 173 yards and another touchdown on the ground.

Murray's entire seven-year career with the Cardinals has resulted in 20,460 passing yards and 121 touchdowns. Add on another 3,193 rushing yards and 32 scores, alongside two trips to the Pro Bowl. However, the quarterback has gone just 38-48-1 as a starter, the most damning stat of them all.

Of all their offseason discussions, the future of Murray might be the most crucial. A return to Arizona would be one of the more shocking resolutions for the quarterback.