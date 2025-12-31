The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens for Sunday Night Football to end the regular season. The 2025 season flew by quickly, and the playoffs are around the corner. The winner of this game will be the 4-seed in the AFC, while the loser's season is over.

The Steelers are coming off a terrible loss to the Cleveland Browns to even be in this position. As for the Ravens, they dominated the Green Bay Packers on the road to allow them an opportunity to win the AFC North. Derrick Henry's production is a massive reason why the Ravens are here. After a terrible start and not really having Lamar Jackson available, Henry has dominated the last few weeks. He scored four touchdowns in the win over the Packers while gaining 216 yards on the ground.

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky believes that if the Ravens give Henry the ball 35 times, they should beat the Steelers.

Article Continues Below

“If they give it to Derrick [Henry] 35 times, [the Ravens] should win.”@danorlovsky7 doesn't think the Ravens need Lamar Jackson to beat the Steelers 👀 pic.twitter.com/Qnw4gn7bSb — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

It's unclear if Lamar Jackson will be able to play. His status is currently “to be determined.” Jackson has been injured the entire season and has not been able to get comfortable. Tyler Huntley knows the offense and is capable of feeding Henry all night long if needed. Huntley managed the game very well in Green Bay and is capable of doing it against a familiar opponent to keep their season alive.

Henry is just 31 yards away from an incredible milestone. There is no doubt he will accomplish that against the Steelers.