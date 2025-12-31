Tiger Woods and Lane Kiffin have quite a bit in common. They each attended California-based universities around the same time, have polarizing personalities, draw plenty of buzz to their respective sports and have both struggled with loyalty. The two men also share another similarity as of Dec. 30. The all-time great golfer celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, joining the LSU football head coach in the 50-year-old club. Though, on this day, it was Woods who sent Kiffin a gift.

Baton Rouge's prized newcomer publicly thanked the 15-time major champion for sending him several items from his apparel company, Sun Day Red. Kiffin previously poked fun at then-Auburn HC Hugh Freeze for spending so much time on the golf course, but if he is interested in trying out the Louisiana links, he will now ideally have the necessary attire to do so.

Heck, perhaps the two quinquagenarians will play a round of 18 together. They each have a pivotal 2026 ahead, however, so there may not be many opportunities for leisure time.

Kiffin is tasked with reviving the Tigers' national championship aspirations following a few disappointing seasons. Scouring the transfer portal and recruiting trail will be an integral part of that mission. He will also try to get the lay of the land and quickly build trust with the community, which is something he did quite effectively at Ole Miss before his recent departure. Patience tends to runs dry pretty quickly in Death Valley, however.

While Lane Kiffin attempts to build LSU football back into a contender, Tiger Woods will look to extend his professional golf career. He underwent disc replacement surgery in October and is gradually working his way back to the PGA Tour. The 2019 Masters champion is unsure of what his schedule will look like this season, but if healthy, he will obviously try to make a go at the majors.

For now, Woods can spend a decent amount of his energy on Sun Day Red. He may have just gained a new customer in Kiffin. Though, considering recent events, there is no guarantee that the Tigers HC will loosen the purse strings and purchase some additional merchandise.