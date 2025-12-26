The New England Patriots will be severely shorthanded for their Week 17 matchup with the New York Jets. After racking up DNPs across the board, the Patriots officially ruled out seven key players on Friday, including star defensive tackle Milton Williams and receiver Kayshon Boutte.

Williams has not played since Week 11, when an ankle injury forced him onto injured reserve. The Patriots were hoping he could return against the Jets after opening his 21-day practice window, but he will remain sidelined, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reported.

The Patriots also ruled out Boutte, Robert Spillane, Harold Landry III, Mack Hollins, Khyris Tonga and Jared Wilson, per Callahan. None of them has logged a single practice in Week 17.

New England has struggled somewhat without Williams, particularly at defending the run. The Patriots were one of four teams allowing fewer than 100 rushing yards per game through the first 11 weeks, but they have ceded 142.5 in their last four games without him.

Without Tonga, the Patriots will be missing two of their top three interior defensive linemen in Week 17. Undrafted rookie Cory Durden has been playing a larger role in Williams' absence, and Eric Gregory figures to step up without Tonga.

Spillane and Landry's absences are arguably more concerning for Mike Vrabel's defense. Spillane enters Week 17 leading the team with 97 tackles, while Landry spearheads their pass-rush with a team-high 8.5 sacks.

Patriots' offense to be shorthanded against Jets in Week 17

As poorly as the Patriots' defensive health situation is, the offense might be even worse. Drake Maye will be forced to lead his team into battle without two starting receivers and two offensive linemen.

By ruling Boutte and Hollins out, New England is left with just Stefon Diggs to lead its pass-catching corps. DeMario Douglas figures to step into a larger role, but he is also questionable after logging only limited practices.

If Douglas sits, rookies Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III are the only other receivers on the team's active roster. Williams has seven catches for 189 receiving yards on the year, while Chism has yet to record an offensive stat.

To make matters worse, running back TreVeyon Henderson is also questionable while he remains in concussion protocol. Henderson was held to just 14 snaps after suffering the injury in Week 16.

The Patriots have already clinched a playoff berth, allowing them to be more cautious late in the regular season. The health woes are concerning nonetheless, as the AFC East leaders eye a deep postseason run.