The Toronto Maple Leafs battled back in Game 6 of their second round series against the Florida Panthers, stunningly forcing a Game 7 back in Canada. The Leafs had seized all of the momentum from the defending champions heading into the winner-take-all game, but none of that mattered when the puck dropped on Sunday night.

The Panthers suffocated Toronto from start to finish, slowly squeezing the life out of the Atlantic Division champions and their fans. After a scoreless first period that was mostly controlled by Florida, the Leafs allowed three goals in just over a six-minute span as the Panthers quickly took control of what ended up being a 6-1 blowout victory.

After the game, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube talked about the thing he was most disappointed with from this series, via Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

“Game 5 and Game 7 at home,” Berube said bluntly, per Johnston.

While there was a little bit more puck luck involved on the Florida, side, Game 5 didn't look all that different from Game 7. That one also finished with a 6-1 defeat for the Leafs, so the defending champs outscored Toronto 12-2 over its final two home games of the series.

Playoff flameouts have become a theme for the Maple Leafs over the entire history of the franchise, but especially in recent years. They came out tight and passive in this Game 7, while a hungry Florida squad played a beautiful game that constantly had Toronto under the microscope.

While the Maple Leafs had the advantage of home ice and also had seized the momentum with what was an undoubtedly impressive 2-0 win in Game 6 down in the Sunshine State, they still failed to show up and play their best game when it really mattered. Now, the Panthers are moving on to take on the Carolina Hurricanes while the Maple Leafs are left picking up the pieces after another heartbreaking loss.

The Maple Leafs now have a very interesting offseason ahead and specifically are likely going to lose star forward Mitch Marner. Coming off of this disappointment, it will be very interesting to see how the Leafs approach roster building this summer.