Myles Straw is making the most of his first year with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Cleveland Guardians sent Straw to Toronto in a trade last offseason to give Blue Jays manager John Schneider more depth. While he isn't as big a star as George Springer or Vladimir Guerrero Jr., he has enjoyed being in a new environment. Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers was no different.

Straw had a dominant day at the plate. The 30-year-old notched the first multi-home run game of his career during the 14-2 blowout. He received love from the Blue Jays faithful as he rounded the bases and from his teammates as he returned to the dugout. For a player who has played on successful teams throughout his career, Straw recognizes a special team when he sees one.

For many players in Major League Baseball, getting moved to Toronto is a strange experience. Most have to navigate through a unique experience as they prepare to play for the league's only team based outside of the United States. However, Straw has embraced his new home. He spoke to MLB.com's Keegan Matheson about his experience so far this season.

“I talk to guys about how special this team is, how great this city is,” Straw said. “It’s been a blast here. I love this place. I love the people. I love everything about it. I don’t take a day for granted here. I love everything about it.”

While the outfielder has enjoyed his time with the Blue Jays, his impact has been big. Despite sitting on the second string of Schneider's roster, Straw was not supposed to see a lot of playing time. However, injuries to Springer and Daulton Varsho pushed the outfielder into action. After Saturday's game, Straw has played in 103 of the Blue Jays' 124 games so far this season.

Toronto has a real chance to secure the American League's top seed and make a deep playoff run. If Straw's teammates have bought in as much as he has, the Blue Jays' odds at a title are very good.