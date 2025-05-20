NHL veteran Max Pacioretty is seemingly coming to the end of his career, but it is unknown whether the longtime Montreal Canadiens and current Toronto Maple Leafs winger has played his final game in the NHL.

Following his 17th NHL season, which ended with Toronto's Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers, Pacioretty, 36, is seemingly considering retirement.

“Max Pacioretty says this season was very difficult for him being away from his family. Needs to go home and discuss his future with family. Isn’t sure yet what his future looks like as to whether he will keep playing or not,” NHL insider Pierre LeBrun posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Pacioretty has been in the league since his memorable NHL debut on January 2, 2009. On that date, Pacioretty took his first shot and scored his first goal. So far, he has scored 334 more in the regular season, as well as 28 in the playoffs.

The 22nd overall pick in the 2007 draft, Pacioretty began his career in Montreal, where he has spent most of his career. He played 10 seasons in Montreal, during which he helped the team reach the Eastern Conference Finals in 2014. Before the 2014-15 season, he was named the Canadiens' alternate captain, and a year later, he became the team's 29th captain.

In 2018, Pacioretty was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights, who had just finished their historic inaugural season. With Vegas for four seasons, Pacioretty again experienced the conference finals in 2020 and the Stanley Cup semifinals in 2021. Unfortunately, he was unable to win the Cup with Vegas, which did so in 2023, a year after he was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Pacioretty's brief stint with the Hurricanes was marred by injuries. In August 2022, less than a month after being traded to Carolina, Pacioretty tore his Achilles tendon, delaying his team debut until January. Two weeks after debuting for the ‘Canes, for whom he scored three goals in five games, Pacioretty suffered another Achilles tendon tear, ending his 2022-23 season.

Pacioretty signed with the Washington Capitals in the 2023 offseason and, following his recovery, returned to the ice and finished the season healthy. He then signed after this past preseason with the Maple Leafs and appeared in 37 regular-season games and 11 of the team's 13 playoff games.