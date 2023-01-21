Max Pacioretty has seen his season come to an end after suffering an Achilles tendon tear in the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild Thursday night. Pacioretty suffered a non-contact injury two weeks after returning from a previous Achilles tear. His medical tests revealed the team’s worst fears.

The big power forward was operating with the puck behind the Minnesota net when the injury took place. As he passed the puck in front of the net, he reached for his right let shortly immediately. He had a look of anguish on his face as teammates helped him get back to the bench.

After suffering back-to-back Achilles tears, it is not known if the 34-year-old will be able to resume his career. Since coming back from his previous injury, Pacioretty had played 5 games for the Hurricanes and had scored 3 goals.

Carolina head coach Rod Brind’Amour knew the injury was a serious blow to the team and to Pacioretty before the test results were revealed.

“He’s not in very good spirits, as you know,” Brind’Amour said. “He’s getting checked out today, as we speak. It’s just kind of what you would expect. What are you going to say? He knows we’re all thinking of him but that doesn’t do much.

The Hurricanes are leading the NHL’s Metropolitan Division with a 28-9-8 record, and their 64 points is second in the league to the Boston Bruins (76 points).

Max Pacioretty is in his 15th season in the NHL and first with the Hurricanes. He has scored 326 career goals with 319 assists in 855 career games.