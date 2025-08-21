The Buffalo Bills are currently gearing up for their final preseason game of the year, which will take place on Saturday evening on the road vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Buffalo didn't exactly put up a great performance in their last preseason outing, losing 38-0 to the Chicago Bears in humiliating fashion.

Star quarterback Josh Allen has made a habit of playing in the preseason over the years in order to get himself ready for the regular season, but it appears that will change this weekend.

“Bills HC Sean McDermott told reporters that QB Josh Allen will not play in Saturday night’s preseason finale vs. the Buccaneers, marking the first time in his NFL career that Allen will not play in the preseason,” reported ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

The fact that Allen has even made it this long with his preseason streak despite his increasingly high standing around the league is a great testament to his commitment to winning and starting the ground running each year.

Can the Bills get it done?

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott walks on the field during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears ahead of Sunday's preseason game.
Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills have been knocking on the door of a Super Bowl for quite some time now and are hoping that 2025 is the year they will finally put it all together.

The Bills have the league's MVP in Allen and also recently came to terms on a new contract extension with running back James Cook, which should solidify their offense once again heading into the coming season.

On defense, Buffalo added some major talent this offseason, including veteran pass rusher Joey Bosa, who when healthy remains one of the best in the league at his position.

Overall, while the Bills' core players aren't old by any stretch, there is a growing feeling that the clock is ticking on this era. Buffalo has had four cracks at the Kansas City Chiefs over the last several years in the playoffs and has come up emptyhanded at every turn, including last year's AFC Championship Game.

In any case, the Bills will kick off their 2025 season at home against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC divisional round rematch from a year ago on September 7 in prime time.

