The Toronto Maple Leafs will be facing off against the Vegas Golden Knights, which means they'll be seeing an old friend in Mitch Marner, who was just on the team last season. Marner was traded during the summer to the Golden Knights in a sign-and-trade, and he's seen success with his new squad, as they're currently 22-11-12.

That doesn't mean that Marner has forgotten about his old teammates, especially Auston Matthews, as they both had been with the Maple Leafs for a long time. Marner was the fourth overall pick in 2015, and Matthews was the first overall pick in 2016, so they basically have been with each other their entire career.

There's still love between the two, and it was shown when Marner was asked about Matthews becoming the Maple Leafs' top goal scorer in franchise history to start the new year.

“It was phenomenal. It was really cool,” Marner said via Anna Dua of Sportsnet. “I knew it was gonna happen in a matter of time. I think everyone saw me congratulate him online but I talked to him after the game and just said ‘congrats, what a great milestone’. He’s got his name with all the legends now and above them all, it’s a really cool thing and I think it was really cool for all the legends to recognize it and give him his love too.”

It should be a good matchup against former teammates, and it looks like they still keep in contact with each other despite not being on the same team.

“We definitely keep in touch a pretty decent amount… he’s always going to be a really close friend, he’s a great person… it’s gonna be fun playing against him,” Matthews said via Dua.

This would be a good win to get for the Maple Leafs after coming off a loss and being in the mix in the Atlantic Division.