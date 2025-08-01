It has been a wild start to training camp for the Dallas Cowboys. And they still have the contract issue with Micah Parsons. So there are concerns, but here is the Cowboys’ biggest reason to panic after the start of the 2025 NFL training camp.

Dallas has question marks going into the season. Included in the mix is run defense. Also, will the offense be able to move the football on the ground? The combination of those things will make Cowboys fans nervous.

If it has to be weighed into one area, the Cowboys’ running back room would have to top the list.

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer facing challenge

The Cowboys listed Javonte Williams as their starting running back. Miles Sanders is second team right now with Jaydon Blue, Deuce Vaughn, and Phil Mafah behind those guys.

The Cowboys have tried to make things better by putting together a strong offensive line, according to nfl.com.

“Dallas has done a nice job of adding young talent to its offensive line,” Jeffri Chadiha wrote. “Drafting three first-round picks for the unit over the last four years, including this year’s selection, guard Tyler Booker. Now we need to see how the players carrying the ball behind those blockers operate.

“The Cowboys' running back room isn’t going to blow anybody away at this stage. The two most accomplished players — Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders — haven’t averaged 4 yards per carry since the 2022 season. Texas product Jaydon Blue is promising, but he’s still a rookie.”

One of the things that will help the Cowboys' ground attack is the strength of the passing game, which should be one of the NFL’s best.

“There’s a good chance that Dallas' passing attack — with George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb paired at wide receiver — can force opponents to lighten the box for more effective rushing opportunities,” Chadiha wrote. “But it would be better if the runners were to become true difference-makers. The ‘Boys must be creative here because new head coach Brian Schottenheimer likes a balanced offense. A dependable running attack would help immensely.”

Of course, other people have different views about who will head the Cowboys’ ground game, according to dallascowboys.com.

“As it stands right now, I'll say Miles Sanders,” Tommy Yarrish said. “I think of all the backs in the room, he's got the most juice left. And the best chance to benefit from a fresh start after Sanders struggled in his two seasons with the Panthers.

“It's hard to tell given what we've seen in padless practices who is rising to the top in the running back room. And will likely be a better question to monitor at training camp. But in shorts, Sanders looks a bit more explosive compared to the rest of the group. Of course, guys like Javonte Williams will also have a shot, and the room could very well be by-committee again, but I think Sanders gets the nod to start.”

Nick Eatman concurred with Yarrish.

“I know Javonte Williams seems to be the leader and Jaydon Blue has the speed the Cowboys covet,” Eatman wrote. “But I think at the end of the camp, the guy who will do just about everything the best — is Sanders. He'll catch the ball as well as anyone, he'll have just enough speed and quickness. And of course, the intangibles needed to play the position.”

Of course, there’s another element in the ground game. And that’s fullback Hunter Luepke, according to the Cowboys’ YouTube page via atozsports.com.

“I’m gonna say it again — you guys don’t have to write it down because I know you’re tired of hearing it,” Schottenheimer said. “But Hunter Luepke is an incredible football player. He really is. It’s amazing.

“Just his instincts for the game and what he does and what he brings. And the fact that he’s able to play three, four positions is incredible to me. I can’t say enough great things about him.”

Schottenheimer pointed to a specific instance.

“We run an outside zone play to our right, the offense’s right,” Schottenheimer said. “And basically, (Luepke) is supposed to block the support player, the strong safety who started down on the snap. The safety went running back because our defense does a really good job of disguising and rotating their shells, changing it up. So he started down, and Hunter’s thinking, ‘Okay, I’ve got to go block that guy. That’s my assignment.’

But a good fullback won’t elevate a lackluster RB room. However, a lightning-quick back might do the trick. If Blue emerges as the starter, the Cowboys might erase this position from panic mode. And Schottenheimer is high on Blue, according to a post on X by Jon Machota.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer on rookie RB Jaydon Blue: “I think in the spring he picked it up slower than we had hoped. But not now. He’s got it. (And) he’s figuring it out. He’s one of those guys that doesn’t say much. But there’s a big time competitive fire in there. He wants to be great, (and) he wants to be elite. He knows he’s talented.

“I think he’s realizing, ‘OK, I’m really talented. I’m really good. But I’m in the NFL now. And most of these guys are really, really good. So I have to do the things off the field.”