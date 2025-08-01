The Chicago Cubs made a move in the final day of the MLB trade deadline, landing Taylor Rogers from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Chicago acquired the relieving pitcher from Pittsburgh on Thursday, per MLB insider Ken Rosenthal. Rogers initially started the year with the Cincinnati Reds before they traded him to the Pirates on Wednesday. However, Pittsburgh decided to reverse course by sending him to the Cubs instead.

Rogers has been playing in the majors since 2016. He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Minnesota Twins before playing with four squads in the last three years.

What's next for Cubs after landing Taylor Rogers

The Cubs end their time in the MLB trade deadline on a high note, bolstering their bullpen with Taylor Rogers arriving to the Windy City.

Rogers has been a relieving pitcher for his entire career, making zero starts. Despite this, he has built a solid reputation in the majors, having a 3.28 ERA.

Before the Red traded him, Rogers made 40 appearances on the mound. He has a 2-2 record with a 2.45 ERA after 33 innings, striking out 34 batters while conceding 29 hits, nine earned runs and three homers.

The Cubs haven't returned to postseason action since 2020. Nearly a decade has passed since their historic World Series win in 2016, a peak they will want to return to in the near future. They have impressed throughout the course of the regular season and will want to make moves to improve the roster. Adding Rogers to the bullpen might help them take a step in that direction.

Chicago has a 63-45 record on the season, holding the second spot of the NL Central Division standings. They are one game behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the top seed.

The Cubs will prepare for their next series, being at home. They host the Baltimore Orioles as the series opener will take place on Aug. 1 at 2:20 p.m. ET.