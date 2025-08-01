The New York Yankees have struggled quite a bit through the month of July, finishing with a 12-13 record. However, the Yankees closed the month by winning three games in a row from the Tampa Bay Rays, including a 7-4 triumph in the series finale. Slugging designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton belted his eighth home run of the year in the victory.

Q: "What was it like in here during the delay, watching everything unfold?" Giancarlo Stanton: "Seeing who had the best internet connection" 😂 pic.twitter.com/qCAkoQjdT4 — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) July 31, 2025

While the victory over the Rays was clearly important to manager Aaron Boone and his players, the big news of the day for the Yankees and every other Major League team was the trade deadline. The Yankees were one of the most active teams throughout the final days leading up to the 6 p.m. Eastern Time deadline.

The Yankee players were able to follow much of the trade deadline activity even though they had a day game with the Rays. That's because heavy rains moved into the New York City area and the game went into a long delay. As a result, Yankee players had to face quite a bit of tension as trades were announced in the hours and moments leading up to the deadline.

Stanton was not one of the players who faced significant tension as the trades were announced. He has returned from an injury that kept him out for the first half of the season, and it is very unlikely the Yankees would trade the slugger. That is especially true at this time because Aaron Judge is out with an elbow injury.

He was asked what it was like waiting for the trades to unfold. “I was looking to see who had the best internet connection.”

Yankees among the most active teams throughout the trade deadline

With the Yankees struggling in recent weeks, general manager Brian Cashman was not willing to stand pat with the New York roster. He made several moves among position players and the pitching staff that could help the Yankees quite a bit in the final two months of the season.

After adding third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies, the Yankees picked up infielders Jose Caballero and Amed Rosario. None of these players are stars, but they should be solid depth additions. Cabaellero is a reliable defensive shortstop who could allow the Yankees to make a move at the position because Anthony Volpe has made a slew of errors.

The Yankees also added closer David Bednar and relievers Jake Bird and Camilo Doval. That should give New York more options when it comes to the bullpen, although none of those pitchers are dominant.