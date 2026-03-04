The New York Mets are currently taking part in spring training as they gear up for the upcoming 2026 regular season. The Mets are hoping to bounce back after missing the playoffs altogether last year, and they had a mixed bag of a free agency period, losing Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz but signing Bo Bichette away from the AL champion Toronto Blue Jays.

Bichette will be playing third base for the Mets this year, which is a departure from his usual position of shortstop, but paves the way for New York to allow star Francisco Lindor to keep his role in the infield, where he has established himself as one of the best in the sport.

Now, Bichette broke down how the adjustment process is going for him as he moves to third base during spring training.

“It's a little weird. Practice is good, and I'm trying to get to the point where I'm just letting my athleticism take over,” he said, per Foul Territory on X, formerly Twitter. “At the end of the day, you've just got to catch the ball and throw to first, but when you play a different position, you start thinking of different ways to make it, things like that, so those are the kind of things I'm working through.”

Article Continues Below

Bichette established himself as a star in Toronto, launching a three-run home run in the Blue Jays' crushing Game 7 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers in last year's World Series, and will hope to replicate that production for New York.

The Mets still have plenty of firepower in their lineup this year, headlined by Juan Soto, who is hoping to bounce back after a relatively turbulent first year in New York.

The regular season is slated to get underway later this month.