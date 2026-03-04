In Resident Evil Requiem, you can get Infinite Ammo for your weapons after completing the Main Campaign once. But there's also a bit more to it than that, and not everyone may even know about it. Therefore, we created this guide to show you how you can unlock Infinite Ammo in Resident Evil Requiem. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

How Do You Get Infinite Ammo In Resident Evil Requiem?

To get Infinite Ammo In Resident Evil Requiem, you must first beat the campaign at least once (either ending works) to unlock the Special Content Shop. Then, you must spend CP (earned by completing Challenges). Here is every item that you need to purchase that includes infinite ammo/durability:

Infinite Ammo (All Weapons except RPG-7) – 50,000 CP

Infinite Ammo for RPG-7 – 35,000 CP

Infinite Hatchet Durability – 20,000 CP

Kotetsu (Infinite durability knife for Grace) – 5,000 CP

Overall, you're guaranteed to complete various challenges after your first play-through, as they're unlocked throughout the story. But in order to unlock all of these, especially the infinite ammo ones, you may need to consider completing some challenges.

Completing the game on Insanity difficulty nets you 40,000 CP, the most out of any reward in the game. But ideally, you'd like to have infinite ammo FOR your Insanity run. Therefore try considering the following challenges:

The Speed Demon requires you to beat the game in under four hours AND Release Elpis. This is definitely difficult, but not impossible. However, just keep in mind that you must Release Elpis, or you won't receive the bonus. Of course, releasing Elpis gives you one more boss fight to overcome, so keep that in mind.

Bloodlust makes for a more reasonable challenge and offers 10,000 CP upon completing. To get it, you need to collect 5,000 microsamples of blood with the blood collector.

Other smaller challenges include reading every file and destroying every Mr. Raccoon statues. Overall, doing both of these provides you with 5,000 CP, just enough to purchase the Kotetsu.

For very experienced players, anyone who beats the game without using med injectors or herbs will complete the Never Touch The Stuff Challenge. This rewards you with 35,000 CP. My recommendation for this one is to save often and reload a save when you take damage.

Overall, that includes everything to know about how to get Infinite Ammo in Resident Evil Requiem. We hope you found this guide useful! And best of luck surviving against the undead!

