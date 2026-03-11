The Green Bay Packers are not known as an NFL franchise that makes many big splashes during the offseason. But things appear to be changing a bit in Lambeau. They shocked the NFL world last year, trading with the Dallas Cowboys for Micah Parsons.

On Wednesday, they poached a two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, Javon Hargrave, from the rival Minnesota Vikings. He agreed to a two-year, $23 million contract with the Packers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The contract is front-loaded, with Hargrave slated to make $13 million in 2026.

Hargrave has played 10 seasons in the NFL, having been drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He spent the first four years of his career at Three Rivers before moving across town to the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was in Philadelphia that the Packers' newest addition had the best seasons of his career. In 2021, he had 63 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and 18 quarterback hits, earning him his first Pro Bowl. One year later, he posted a career-best 11 sacks. In 2023, he earned his second Pro Bowl nod as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

Injuries cost him most of the 2024 season. Last year, he started 15 of 16 games played, notching just 3.5 sacks, with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Hargrave will likely slot right into the nose tackle position previously held by Devonte Wyatt.

Former defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley left Green Bay to become the Miami Dolphins' head coach. Under Hafley, the Packers had primarily played a base 4-3 defense. The Packers signed Jonathan Gannon during the offseason as their new DC. Gannon plays a mix of defensive fronts, but employs a 3-4 defense the majority of the time.

With Parsons likely doubled outside often, it should allow Hargrave to get back to his productive ways in 2026.