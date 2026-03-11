Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. will be sidelined for at least two weeks after suffering an elbow injury during Tuesday night’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The injury update came shortly after Philadelphia’s 139–129 victory, which improved the team’s record to 35–30 on the season. The veteran swingman delivered one of his most productive performances of the year before the team announced the extent of the injury.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Oubre will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks.

“Philadelphia 76ers swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks after suffering a sprain of the lateral collateral ligament in his left elbow,” Scotto reported Wednesday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 30-year-old played a major role in the win over Memphis prior to the diagnosis. Oubre finished the game with 30 points and 12 rebounds while adding two steals, one block and one assist across 38 minutes.

He shot 10-for-24 from the field, struggled from long distance at 1-for-9 from three-point range, and converted 9-of-11 attempts from the free-throw line in the performance.

Kelly Oubre Jr.’s absence adds to 76ers’ injury challenges during playoff push

Oubre has been a consistent contributor for Philadelphia throughout the season. Across 41 appearances, including 36 starts, he is averaging 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

The veteran guard is shooting 46.3% from the field while connecting on a career-high 36.9% of his three-point attempts. He has logged 32.4 minutes per game while providing scoring, rebounding and defensive activity on the wing.

His absence adds to the injury challenges the 76ers have faced during the second half of the season. Philadelphia has dealt with multiple lineup disruptions as it continues navigating the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Following the win over Memphis, the 76ers will head on the road for a brief one-game trip against the Detroit Pistons. The matchup is scheduled for Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. ET and will stream on Prime Video.