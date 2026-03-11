Seattle Mariners teammates Randy Arozarena and Cal Raleigh have had a little bit of a heated back-and-forth after Raleigh didn't shake Arozarena's hand at the World Baseball Classic. While the star catcher claims there is no beef between them, Arozarena seemingly won't answer questions about his relationship with Raleigh.

The 31-year-old outfielder reportedly declined to answer questions about Cal Raleigh hours before Team Mexico takes on Team Italy at the WBC on Wednesday, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Nightengale also shared a picture of what appears to be Arozarena trying to walk away from media members.

“Randy Arozarena declines to talk to the media about Mariners teammate Cal Raleigh.”

Randy Arozarena declines to talk to the media about Mariners teammate Cal Raleigh pic.twitter.com/Xa6ycAn9Jt — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 11, 2026

The tiff all started when Arozarena attempted to shake Raleigh's hand before his first at-bat in the Mexico-USA matchup on March 9. The 29-year-old catcher refused the gesture, which seemed to have disgruntled Randy Arozarena. Since then, the seven-year veteran outfielder went on an NSFW rant about Cal Raleigh, while the Mariners' home run slugging catcher claimed there is no beef between the two.

It's actually difficult to tell how the relationship is between the two of them. Are they at odds during the World Baseball Classic as they play on separate teams? Will it spill over in the 2026 MLB season when they both return to Seattle? It is a wait-and-see situation right now for the two Mariners stars as the WBC continues to play out.

While sports fans await the outcome, Randy Arozarena is preparing with his Team Mexico teammates for a big contest against Team Italy. If Mexico wins, they punch their ticket to the knockout stage of the World Baseball Classic. A win guarantees Cal Raleigh and Team USA advancing to the next round as well.