The Baltimore Ravens made the decision to nix their trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for Maxx Crosby after receiving additional details on his physicals. The one person who would have to answer for backing out is general manager Eric DeCosta, and he shared his true feelings about the trade a day later.

“Nobody is more upset by this than me. I’m gutted by it,” DeCosta said via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

DeCosta also noted that he has a responsibility to the team to act in its best interests, despite the several conspiracies out there on why they nixed the trade and signed Trey Hendrickson.

