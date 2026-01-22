The Toronto Maple Leafs have already seen their old friend, but they'll be facing him again at home this time around. Mitch Marner, who was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights during the offseason, will be making his return to Toronto for the first time since he was dealt away.

It seems as if the Maple Leafs players still have love for Marner and everything that he brought to the team, but it's uncertain what the fans will think of him. Joseph Woll is one of the players who hopes that Marner is received well by the fans in his return, according to Luke Fox of Sportsnet.

“I would hope it's a warm welcome…. It's unfortunate he's not with our group anymore. I think hockey is a place of respect, and I hope that the fans pay him respect,” Woll said.

The Maple Leafs wanted to keep Marner, but it looked as if he was ready to move on and find a new opportunity. That's what led to the trade to the Golden Knights.

Article Continues Below

“We just decided it was time for a new chapter,” Marner said via Mark Masters of TSN. “We loved being in Toronto full-time and being close to family and friends, but we just thought it was time for a new chapter in life, and having Miles, our son, we wanted to look at other options and see what was out there. We found one we really liked.”

Marner was the fourth overall pick in 2015 for the Maple Leafs and had been with the team since then.

Marner was able to beat his former team in the latest matchup between the two, and he'll be looking to do the same thing when they play again. The Golden Knights are currently 24-12-12 are in first place in the Pacific Division.