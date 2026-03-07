The Baltimore Ravens aren’t just content with being contenders; they want to be a problem. In a move that sent shockwaves through the NFL on Saturday, the Baltimore Ravens reportedly acquired five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Raiders agreed to send their cornerstone pass rusher to Charm City in exchange for first-round picks in both 2026 and 2027. While the league cannot officially process the paperwork until next week, the handshake deal ensures “Mad Maxx” will soon suit up alongside Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

This isn’t just a depth move; it’s a tactical nuke. The Ravens remember exactly what Crosby can do. Crosby was a one-man wrecking crew throughout the 2025 season. Despite the Raiders' struggles, the 28-year-old was relentless. According to the box scores from last season, Crosby finished 2025 with 10.0 sacks, 73 combined tackles, and a career-first interception.

His dominance was on full display during a Week 13 clash against the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 30, 2025. In that contest, Crosby tallied 2.0 sacks and nine total tackles, including six solo stops, single-handedly keeping the Raiders competitive.

Earlier in the year, during a Week 6 win over the Tennessee Titans, he notched another two-sack performance to go along with three solo tackles. Even in a Week 4 loss to the Chicago Bears, he showcased his versatility by snagging a 19-yard interception and forcing a fumble.

For the Las Vegas Raiders, this marks the official start of a massive rebuild. By offloading their superstar, they secure two premium assets for the future. For Baltimore, it’s a clear “all-in” signal. Adding a perennial Pro Bowler who can take over a game at any moment might be the final piece of the Ravens' championship puzzle.