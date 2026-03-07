Team USA could scarcely have asked for a better start to life in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Starting off pool play with a clash against Brazil at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, Aaron Judge got the ball rolling for his team with a monster home run to left-center field in the very first inning, giving USA a 2-0 lead.

It was a 3-0 count that the New York Yankees star punished. Brazil starter Bo Takahashi showed Judge so much respect, throwing him three pitches that were nowhere near the zone. But then with Bobby Witt Jr. already at first, the Brazilian was reticent to put him at first. He tried to steal a strike, but Judge was having none of it — pummeling a hanging curveball and sending it to the stands to get the scoring started for USA.

This is simply a pitch that you cannot throw the reigning AL MVP. This is a pitch he'll hit for a home run nine times out of 10. And fans were eating up the Yankees star's demolition of that breaking ball to put USA on the board in the 2026 WBC.

“Judge stepping up for Team USA exactly like a captain should. 🇺🇸🔥,” X user @Amre9dra wrote.

“The Captain delivering exactly when it matters. 🇺🇸 Pure class from the Yankees legend,” @GautamPriye2024 added.

“I hate the Yankees but Aaron Judge is a f**king beast. Let’s go Team USA! Merica!” @OriolesWS2026 furthered.

Fans react to Aaron Judge's strikeout on very next at-bat for Team USA in WBC

Judge may have gotten the fans all hyped up with the way he put USA on the board, but on his very next at-bat, he grounded into a double play in a matchup against 17-year-old Joseph Contreras. There was only one out in the inning and the bases were loaded, and Judge could have done a whole lot more damage. Instead, Brazil escaped the inning unscathed — much to fans' jeers.

“He can’t buy a clutch hit even against a high school kid 🤣🤣🤣,” X user Luka Burner wrote.

“grounding into double plays against high schoolers 😂😂✌️✌️✌️✌️,” @_SotoNYM added.

“Aaron judge grounding into a double play from a high school pitcher man wtf,” @Process22_21 furthered.